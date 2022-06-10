Tower Hill #2
Mary Lynn Malinky, 56, of Tower Hill #2, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in her residence. She was born April 15, 1966, in the District of Columbia, a daughter of James E. and Marilyn L. Burton Hillen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hillen.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry W. Malinky; daughter, Alysha M. Hixenbaugh of Tower Hill # 2; granddaughter, Kamree La Page; brothers, Brian Hillen and wife Lee Ann of Maryland, James Hillen and wife Diane of Pennsylvania; sister, Nancy Kenney and husband Brian of Massachusetts.
Mary’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of a celebration of her life, Friday, June 10, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Burial will be private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
