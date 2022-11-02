Hopwood
Mary M. Hoff Klink, 84, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born September 20, 1938 in Coolspring, PA, a daughter of the late Frank Hoff, Sr. and Mary Showman Hoff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Klink; daughter, Marcy Klink Coburn and husband, James Coburn; sister, Barbara Jean McPhee and husband Neal and pets, Angel and Little Angel.
Mary was a graduate of North Union High School. She worked as a school bus driver, notary for Klink Auto Wrecking and maintenance for Penn State. She also volunteered as a poll worker for elections. Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Mary's memory are her sons, Eugene Klink, Jr. (Melanie) of Hopwood and Bruce W. Klink (Debra) of Coolspring; daughters, Beverly A. Pond (Sean) of Royal, Va. and Kandace M. Combs (Buddy) of Culpepper, Va.; brothers, Frank Hoff, Jr. (Estelle), Neil Hoff and Michael Hoff (Jeanette); sister, Ellen B. Durkos (Robert); six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren and her pet, Peanut.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Mary's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Broadwater officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
