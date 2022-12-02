Uniontown
Mary M. Pollock Ratulowsky, 90, passed away on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Marquis Gardens Place in Uniontown. She previously lived in New Port Richey, FL.
She was born in Leckrone, Pa.; a daughter of the late George and Helen Stronko Pollock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Terry and Darren Ratulowsky; and her brothers, George and Larry Pollock. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters; Elaine Pulig and Dorothy Jellick; and her brother, Richard Pollock; her special niece, Tara M. Pulig; and her special nephew, Ronald (Lisa) Jellick; and other nieces and nephews.
In Florida, Mary was a Product Demonstrator for Publix Super Markets. She enjoyed going to the gym with her friends, reading, swimming and lounging at the beach.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marquis, especially Missy Rioli and Lydia Fike for their care and kindness to Mary. We will always be grateful to them for making her stay there more enjoyable.
Viewing will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext, Uniontown, when a blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.