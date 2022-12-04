Uniontown
Mary M. Pollock Ratulowsky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the age of 90, in Marquis Gardens Place, Uniontown.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Saturday, December 3, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
