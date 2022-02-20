Uniontown
Mary Maginn Schvarczkopf, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 10, 1925, in Massena, N.Y., a daughter of the late Fred Maginn and Edna Raymo Maginn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Schvarczkopf, whom passed in 2021 after 72 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children, Kori Jarcho of Portland, Ore., Ann Storey (John) of Olympic, Wash., Michael Schvarczkopf (Diana) of Leverett, Mass., Lisa Zeller (Robert) of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Robert and Brian Zeller, and Bri Jarcho.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She graduated from Potsdam State University, and taught in two elementary Schools in the state of New York and for 20 years in the Connellsville School District. She always loved teaching and children.
Mary had many hobbies and activities; she loved golfing and belonged to the Uniontown Country Club, Mt. Summit Golf League and Carmichaels Mixed Couples Golf League.
She also played bridge for many years and participated in the Uniontown Arts Club. What she loved the most was flower gardening. All the local flower clubs visited her garden in Chalk Hill. Mary was a member of the Great Meadows Garden Club.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, in the DONALD R. CARWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 24, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josephs R.C. Church. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
