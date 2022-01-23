Hopwood
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Monahan Mrosko, 69 of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Thursday January 20, 2022. She was born October 19, 1952 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John P. and Sarah Ann McClaren Monahan.
Peggy was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church and formerly worked as a seamstress for Cantalamessa Formals. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed the outdoors. Peggy loved her grandchildren and enjoyed baking with her grandchildren by her side.
Surviving are her husband, James Edward "Jim" Mrosko, Sr.; two sons, John A. Mrosko (Katie) of Smock and James E. Mrosko, Jr. (Tami) of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Kaylie, John, Jr., Gregory, Madison and Hunter; and four siblings, Patricia Monahan of Pittsburgh, John P. Monahan (Linda) of Leetonia, Ohio, James Monahan (Ileen) and Jeanne L. Shimko (Jeff) all of Uniontown; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and until 11 a.m. on Tuesday the hour of service in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA with Pastor Beverly Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
