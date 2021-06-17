Mary Markovich Durigon

Republic
Mary "LuLu" Markovich Durigon, 91, of Republic, died peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 15, 1929, in Republic, a daughter of Charles and Barbara Latsko Markovich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Hank" Durigon January 28, 1998; her sister, Margaret Markovich; brothers James, Robert and Richard Markovich. She was the last surviving member of the Markovich family.
Lulu was a member of the former Holy Rosary Church and avid Pittsburgh sports fan who could be seen watching her Steelers, Pirates and Penguins faithfully. She will truly be remembered as being a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend, whose door was always open and if you left hungry it was your own fault.
She is survived by two loving and caring daughters, Roxann Markovich O'Neil and Barb Brosky and husband Richard, both of Republic; four grandsons, Ryan Wilson and wife Danielle of Republic, Travis O'Neil and girlfriend Ashley Show of Grindstone, Richie Brosky and wife Erica of Republic, and Stephen Brosky of Republic; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Amya, Amelia Wilson, Lorynn and Bailey Brosky and Logan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special ladies that were like daughters, Denise Bogden and Linda Wasko Evens; lifelong friend Roni Mrozak; and special care giver Kandlyn Milostan.
Lu Lu's family will receive friends in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon hour of a blessing service Saturday, June 19, with Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
