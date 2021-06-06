West Leisenring
On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Mary May Roebuck Martin, of West Leisenring, a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma, went to be with her Lord at the age of 80.
She was born August 30, 1940, a daughter of the late George and Frances Murphy Roebuck.
Left to cherish her memory are her children to Lewis M. Martin Sr., Lewis (Karla) Martin, Frances (Teddy) Hill, Betty Riggin, Brenda (Jody) Clark, George (Bobbie) Martin; grandchildren, Joseph Clark, Robert Richter III, Jennifer (Ross) Hamilton, Ashley (Jacob) Raymond, Courtney (Alex) Smith, Christine Martin, Sheldon (Brittany) Riggin, Cassie Martin, Brandon Martin, Sarah Martin, Ashley Hill, Charly Hill, Toni Cavaicante, Paul Cavaicante, Jaclyne Cavaicante, Robert Yauger, Felecity (Caleb) Wingrove, John Burnsworth; great-grandchildren, Oliver Smith, Kaiden Bollinger, Winnie Raymond, Gwendolyn Smith, Jasper Hamilton, Michael Benedetto; brothers and sisters, John Roebuck, Helen Roebuck, Margaret Baker, Nancy (Gerald) Turner, Glenn (Vicki) Roebuck, Ruby (Robert) Liston, Jason Roebuck; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers anfd sisters, George Roebuck, Linda LaFisca, Harold "Dick" Roebuck, Henry Roebuck, Robert Roebuck, Charles Roebuck; maternal grandparents, Roy and Anna Gummerson Murphy; paternal grandparents, George and Mary Ryan Roebuck.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Roebuck Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
