Bristol
Mary Mildred Eutsey Crosby, 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born September 17, 1927, in Emerson, to Harry F. and Nora Murry Eutsey.
Mary worked as a telephone operator for many years with Lower Bucks Hospital. Mary loved taking trips with her senior social group, The St. Michael’s Seniors, and listening to music from the Big Band era. When not taking care of her adopted cats, she enjoyed shopping at Boscov’s. She will be deeply missed.
Mary is predeceased by her first husband, Joseph R. Petrus; second husband William Crosby; father Harry F. Eutsey; mother Nora Murry Eutsey; and her brother, Harry Eutsey.
Mary is survived by her son, Joseph P. Petrus; nephew Alan Eutsey (Gail); great-nephew Craig Eutsey (Amanda); great-niece April Eutsey (Ryan); niece Carol Lee (Carl); and other great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, January 9, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021. Internment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
To sign the guest book or send a condolence, visit www.moldenfuneralchapel.com. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Mildred Crosby, visit the funeral chapel’s Sympathy Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.