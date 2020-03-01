Mary Moats Jordan, 92, a longtime resident of Point Marion, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Point Manor Personal Care Home, with her loving family at her side.
Born on Sept. 11, 1927 at Fancy Hill, Lake Lynn, Pa., a daughter of the late Lloyd and Marie (Clark) Moats.
A faithful member of St. Hubert R.C. Church in Point Marion, Mary had worked at both the Nilan and Houze Glass Plants, and retired from the housekeeping department of West Virginia University.
Surviving is her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Frank Neighbors, of Point Marion; two grandsons and their wives, Craig (Evelina) Neighbors and their daughters, Emma and Anna of Masontown, and Scott (Bobbi) Neighbors and their daughter Paytyn of Greensboro; two brothers, Archie Moats of Haydentown and Odus Moats of Pittsburgh; and a number of nieces and nephews, and their families.
Her husband, Frank Jordan, passed in 1988. Also deceased are brothers, William, George, Carl and Arthur Moats; and sisters, Sarah Moats and Helen Marie in infancy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Prayer Service will be held, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Hubert R.C. Church, with The Rev. Fr. Douglas Dorula as celebrant. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
