Mary Patricia Hackney

Uniontown
Mary Patricia "Pat" Hackney, 74, of Uniontown, was called home to her Lord and entered eternal rest on November 12, 2021.
Pat was born March 11, 1947. She attended St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Elementary and High School.
She was a member of the first class at Penn State Fayette in 1965, and served as secretary and social committee chairwoman for the Student Government Association. She was a mentor for incoming freshman and helped establish the campus newspaper, the Roaring Lion.
Pat went on to graduate from the Penn State University Park campus in 1969, with a BA in English Education. She was an English teacher at Laurel Highlands junior and senior high schools for 35 years.
She had a real and sincere passion for teaching her students and considered them all her "children." While teaching, Pat earned a Master of Education in reading and language arts from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974.
Pat was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Uniontown. She was very involved in helping the church, her community, and the schools, volunteering whenever and however she could.
Pat was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and Friends of the Library. She was also a PSEA officer. Pat was recently chosen for the Penn State Fayette Campus Outstanding Alumna Award. She was very proud of her Penn State background and watched PSU football with her dad, George, every fall.
She loved lighthouses, sea shells, and history; especially Native American history and culture.
Pat was generous with her time and heart, and she was a genuine listener.
She battled lymphoma twice, as well as heart and kidney disease, enduring a lifelong struggle with health issues, but rarely complaining. She always credited her strong faith as what gave her the patience and ability to endure.
She was a person of honor and integrity, dedicated to being of service to others- by teaching, assisting with funeral arrangements for a grieving family, providing a ride to a doctor appointment, or donating to anyone in need.
Pat touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Susan Mongell and husband Lewis of Uniontown, Barbara Carrara of Grove City, Julia Hackney and fiance, Rob Farquhar of Canonsburg; her sister-in-law, Joanne Hackney of Venice, Fla.; her brothers, William Hackney and wife, Debra of LaPorte, Ind., and James Hackney; her nieces and nephews, Johanna, Katharine, Theodore, and Timothy Mongell, Erin and Casey Carrara, and Amanda Bancroft and husband Ryan; and great-nieces and nephews, Raiden Mongell, Bella Santore, and Kayleigh and Christian Kurz.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Alice McMurrough Hackney; and her brother, Richard Hackney.
Funeral arrangements are private at her request through the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist at 10 a.m., on DECEMBER 11, 2021.
Interment will take place in Oak lawn cemetery. The family ask that anyone attending the Mass, must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. John the Evangelist Church at www.stjosephuniontown.org or the Uniontown Food Bank at www.fccaa.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.