Connellsville
Mary R. Baker, 76, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 9, 2021, in her home in Connellsville. She was born April 23, 1945, in Livingston, Ala., a daughter of Lula Ruth Clark and Johnny Horn.
Mary was the eldest of 10 siblings. She graduated from Sumter County High School in Alabama in 1964, where she was head drum majorette and participated in many high school and acting clubs. Mary was very active in the Western PA community and an active member of several local organizations such as the Y.W.B.A., N.A.A.C.P, and East End United Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie, Gloria, Larry and Fabian Clark.
Mary is survived by her three children, Danyael Clark, Gerald Baker and wife Angela, and Rebekah Clark; grandchildren, Kevin Kootnz, Maia Clark, Alexis Baker, Jarius Baker, Jordan Brooks and Aaron Brooks; great-grandchildren, Dreyson Williams and Kaliona Kootnz; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mary will be sorely missed and loved by many.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, December 22, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Private interment to follow.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
