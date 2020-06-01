Uniontown
Mary R. Mikula Strcula, of Uniontown, passed away May 29, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born October 20, 1937, in Uniontown, to the late Matthew J. and Helen Bealko Mikula.
She was the loving wife of Andrew F. Strcula, who preceded her in death in 2009. Her brother, Thomas Mikula of North Huntingdon, also preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her devoted son, Dr. Jason E. Strcula of Pittsburgh; and the following brothers and sisters, Carol Sikora of Uniontown, Matthew J. and Maria Burns Mikula of Olney, Md., James E. Mikula of Ligonier and Jacqueline and Dr. Thomas Verney of Boiling Springs; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Mikula of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Mary graduated from St. John High School in Uniontown and was a lifelong member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church, Uniontown. She was a registered nurse, graduating from St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She worked at Uniontown Hospital in the Maternity Ward for several years until the birth of her son.
Not only a superb baker, seamstress and hostess of family holiday dinners, she was an avid Steelers fan and voracious reader. She was her son's best friend and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Mary (Nativity) Church.
Family and close friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Thursday morning, June 4, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said. Please observe social distancing practices and wear protective masks.
The Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
