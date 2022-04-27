Uniontown
Mary R. Spisky Bidish, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born August 10, 1932, in Smock, daughter of Steven Spisky and Susanna Sewanik Spisky.
In addition to Mary's parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, George Bidish; a brother, Steven Spisky; three sisters, Marge Karda, Helen Kotrak and Anna Kirkpatrick.
Mary was a graduate of Uniontown High School, with the class of 1950. She worked as a restaurant manager at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Buffalo, N.Y. until retirement. Mary enjoyed senior life with her friends
Left to cherish Mary's memory are a son, Kenneth Bidish, of Oil City; two daughters, Debra Przybylak and husband, Mike, of Buffalo, N.Y. and Kathleen Swann and husband, Allen, of Uniontown; grandchildren, Salena Marhefka and boyfriend, Vernon Chandler, John Marhefka, Franklin Means, Kati Means and companion, Nicole Millero, Jason Bidish and Justin Bidish; great-grandchildren, Taya Davis, Zachary Marhefka, Brantley Marhefka, Liam Bidish, Jae`Din Lewis, and Ja`Nia Millero; and a special pet, Kitty.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA. Services are private at her request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Life of Uniontown for their caring service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.