Perryopolis
Mary Rosa Larence, 94, went to be with her Lord May 5, 2021.
She was born January 9, 1927, to the late Paul and Julia Sayka Rosa.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Frank Larence, of Perryopolis. In addition to her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Julia Rosa, Albert Rosa, Paul Rosa, Steve Rosa, Ann Rosa Vig, Pearl Rosa Kupets, Irene Rosa Keblis, Susan Rosa Vagasy and Margaret Rosa Chuboy.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Alex James "Sandor" and Judy Rosa of Perryopolis. She was the beloved mother of Frank (Virginia) Larence of Kiawah, S.C., Eileen Regen Larence (Richard Regen) of Annandale, Va. and Marie (Michael) Flanagan of Imperial. She was the cherished grandmother of Eric (Ashley) Larence of Nashville, Tenn., Amanda (Oscar) Torres of Austin, Texas, Alysa (Anthony) Cargiulo of Henrico, Va., Zachary Regen of Alexandria, Va. and Meredith and Audrey Flanagan, of Imperial. She was also the loving great-grandmother of Jackson, Beau, Abigail, Riley, Ginny Rose, Marc, Josie and Niko.
Mary was a second mom and dear friend to so many and remembered as a caring, fun loving, generous and wonderful person. She loved to tell stories of growing up on the family farm and living through the Great Depression. While only going to formal school until the eighth grade, Mary was a very smart woman who was ahead of her times in so many ways, and particularly focused on giving her children the best launch to successful lives as she could. Mary was a fabulous cook, often making-and teaching others to make-traditional Polish and Hungarian dishes, keeping ethnic holiday food and religious traditions and making some of the best "sweets" around. Her Santa cookies at Christmas were renowned. She also had her favorite music, including Engelbert Humperdink, Lawrence Welk and Molly B's Polkas. Mary was a woman of faith and a longtime member of St. John's the Baptist parish in Perryopolis, a member of the Altar Society, an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and had fun with the local Red Hats ladies.
The family would like to thank special friends Alice, Brenda, Angie, Ruth and Veronica.
Mary loved flowers but friends can also make "Donations in Honor of Mary Larence," Mt. Assisi Convent, 934 Forest Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.
"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise" (Proverbs 31:31)
Mary's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, at 10:30 a.m. Father Rody Mejia, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family invites relatives and friends to pay their respects to Mary safely and understands that each friend will make a personal decision about how to do that. Safety steps include wearing masks, limiting the length of stay at the viewing and observing the social distancing practices within the church. The family regrets not being able to celebrate Mary's life at a luncheon after the service, but plans to do so at a later date.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
