Hopwood
Mary “Mitzi” Rosetta Lehning, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Marquis Gardens Place, in Uniontown.
She was born on January 15, 1927, to Serbian immigrant parents Mile Raseta and Cvijeta Bojanich Raseta in Irwin.
In addition to her parents, Mitzi was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Lehning; son, Nicholas D. Lehning; sisters, Dolly Kahan and Nelly Carney; and brother, Nicholas Rosetta.
She is survived by daughters, Pamela Resetar and husband, Michael of Dearborn Heights, Michigan; Susan Koprivica and husband, Alex of Canton, Michigan; granddaughters, Alexa Resetar, Mila Resetar and Nicole Lehning.
Mitzi was raised in Richeyville, graduated from Centerville High School and Penn Commercial College. She worked as a legal secretary, stayed home to raise her children, clerked at The Blind Association and retired as a Teacher’s Assistant for special needs children at Intermediate Unit I.
Mitzi was a most beautiful, intelligent, hardworking and resourceful woman who cared deeply for her family and her Serbian Orthodox faith.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Marquis Gardens Place and 365 Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 15th, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, PA. A private funeral service will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
