Mary Rosetta Lehning

Hopwood
Mary "Mitzi" Rosetta Lehning, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Marquis Gardens Place, in Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 15th, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, PA. A private funeral service will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
