Chestnut Ridge
Mary S. Collins, 69, of Chestnut Ridge, passed away February 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Layton, April 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Mamie Lena Williams Custer.
Mary enjoyed going places, especially out to eat, watching TV and playing board games.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harry James Collins; and two brothers, Irvin and Roy.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa Marie (Aubrey) Boyer; and sons, Robert Lee (Stephanie) Collins and Lesley Francis Collins; 15 grandchildren; and her brothers, Trent Custer and Frank Custer.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Friday, February 19, with Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Interment will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
