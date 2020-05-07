Lemont Furnace
Mary S. Price Stiner, 74, of Lemont Furnace, passed away at peace, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born May 8, 1945, in Smock, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Pearl Freeman Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert Jr., Bill, Ralph, Alex, Richard and Francis Price; and two sisters, Jane Crossan and Dorothy Franks.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul M. Stiner Jr., together for 42 years; their children, sons Kevin E. Stiner and wife Diane, and Paul M. Stiner III, all of Lemont Furnace; a daughter, Lisa M. Stiner and fianc Regis Provance of Hopwood; two grandchildren, Sutton Kistler and Corbin Stiner; a sister, Kate Chenock of Ohio; a brother, Ronnie Price and wife Cecelia of Smock; sisters-in-law, whom she was very close to, Wanda Price and Fannie Price, both of Smock; cousin Sis Medved, who was like a sister to her; and dear friend Sandy Thornton.
Mary was a great wife, mom and nana who loved cooking and baking for her family. She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds and spending time with "her angel on earth," grandson Sutton.
Due to protective measures observed during the coronavirus pandemic, private funeral services were held for her family Wednesday, May 6, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with the Rev. James Dice officiating.
Interment followed at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
