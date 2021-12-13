Herbert
Mary S. Scabis DeRose, 94, of Herbert, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 with her loving family at her side.
She was born on September 20, 1927 in Herbert, a daughter of the late Angelo and Pauline Coppolino Scabis.
Mary was a member of the former St. Procopius R.C. Church in New Salem, PA and also The St. Procopius Altar Society. Currently, she was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale, PA. Mary had a very strong faith, was very religious, and was constantly praying, and making sure her family was praying also.
She devoted her time in loving and taking care of everybody in her family, especially her two beloved granddaughters, Giavanna and Valentina, and also her many nieces and nephews. Mary was a very proud mother of her two daughters and their husbands, but was especially proud of her two granddaughters.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years: Pete L. DeRose; a sister, Carmella Glagola; two brothers, Phillip Scabis, and Joseph Scabis. She is survived by her two daughters, Paula DeRose Petrie and husband Ted, Uniontown, Tina DeRose Gulino and husband Nick, Uniontown; two granddaughters, Giavanna Gulino and Valentina Gulino; a sister, Nina Panko, Garfield Heights, Ohio; also, survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her loving caregivers, her physicians, especially Dr. Iannamorelli and his staff, and Amedisys of Uniontown for all of their wonderful care, kindness, and compassion.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, and until 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, in The Skirpan Funeral Home 680 Cherry Tree Lane Uniontown, PA where a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale, PA with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
