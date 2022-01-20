Uniontown
Mary Smitley, 64, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
Mary was born on December 25, 1957, the daughter of Donald L. and Rose Marie Sutyak Smitley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Christopher Michael and John Edward Smitley.
Mary is survived by her children, Amber Fitzpatrick of Fairchance, Christopher Domico of Fairchance, and Justin Domico of Ohio; five grandchildren, Chelsea Domico, Kaylee Domico, Grayson Fitzpatrick, Christian Domico and Makenna Domico; two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Donald Smitley, Jr. and wife Linda of Markleysburg, Emma Matthews and husband Brett of Lemont Furnace, and Thomas Smitley and wife Colleen of Uniontown; Mary’s boyfriend of many years, Kenneth Miller, Jr., of Gibbon Glade; her ex-husband, Joseph Domico, III. of Fairchance; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022. A service will be held in the funeral home at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, with Rev. Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mary can be made directly to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.