Mary Steinman, 101, of Masontown, PA passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her home.
She was born in Cumberland, Md. on December 10, 1921, a daughter of the late Joseph Peter and Rachel Carr Hollenberger Becker.
Mary was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and Ursuline Business School.
During W.W.II she worked in a factory making ammunition for the US Military. She was a Red Cross Volunteer, a Rotarian and Den Mother for the Boy Scouts of America, Treasurer for Masontown Methodist Church and later volunteered at local hospitals and school events.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Ewing Steinman, Jr.; daughter, Jeanne Marie Steinman; and son, Mark Steinman.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kim (Michael) Kostura and Kristin (Paul) Dunham; nine grandchildren, 12 greatgrandchildren; sister, Josephine Ruggles and dear neighbor Jo Lofstead.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and team members of Amedisys Hospice for doing such a wonderful job.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to Team Ian Charities, 296 Raymond Franks Road, Lake Lynn, PA 15451. There will be no viewing or services at this time. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown, PA with Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, PA.
