California
Mary Swartz, 93, of California, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was born Friday, November 26, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Ference Midlik.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, Brownsville.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Swartz, who passed away November 15, 1982; and a brother, Andrew Midlik.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Swartz of California; three sisters, Helen Schrilla of Twinsboro, Ohio, Ann Steeber and husband Charles of Belle Vernon, Patty Bilko of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers, John Midlik and wife Nancy and George Midlik, all of Parma, Ohio. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and god-grandchildren, Brittany Gillen, Angelo Martin, Maria Martin and Megan Martin.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31. Parastas service at 7 p.m. Panachida will be said 10:15 a.m. Saturday, February 1 in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Church with Rev. Father Christopher R. Burke as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery.
