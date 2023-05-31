Fairchance
Mary Trina Wargo, known only as Trina by her family and friends, 72, of Fairchance, went to her eternal home on Friday, May 12, 2023, due to complications of Pulmonary Fibrosis.
She was born on Monday, January 22, 1951, a daughter of the late Louis Wargo and Thelma Ogle Wargo, of Uniontown.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Wargo and Donald Wargo, both of Cardale, and Gerald Wargo, of Uniontown; sisters, Gloria Wargo Stefan, of Hunker, and Norrine Wargo Palmer, of Clarksville; and her son-in-law, Marlon Whoolery, of Fairchance.
Trina was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family and others before her own.
She was a homemaker and caretaker, while still finding time to be a Sunday School teacher, sing in the choir and serve on the Ladies Auxiliary Bereavement Dinner Team of her church. She was the light and joy of every room she occupied and had the gift of making people smile, belly laugh (if she was really on a roll), or simply feel better by just having the pleasure of being in her presence.
As a devout Christian she remained steadfast in her faith and trust in God when the challenges of life would come her way, including facing her own mortality. She was a true inspiration and the hole left by her absence is forever impossible to fill.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Penny Wargo Whoolery, of Fairchance; granddaughters, whom she loved to the moon and back, Brooke S. Whoolery (Tony Pelafas), of Chicago, Ill., and Brandi M. Whoolery Shaffer (Skyler), of Hopwood; sisters, Shirley Wargo and Donna Wargo Bloom, both of Uniontown; brother, Timothy (Debbie) Wargo, of Fairbank; partner, Jim Finlayson, of Fairchance; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive loved ones and friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 until 6 p.m., at which time a memorial service and celebration of life will be held, on Friday, June 2, 2023, officiated by Reverend Christine Gipe.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or online through her tribute page:
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/TrinaWargo.
Alternatively, honor her memory by helping someone in need, as it is what she would be doing if she still had the opportunity to still be among us.
