Herbert
Mary V. Coppolino, 75, of Herbert, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 30, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born in Uniontown, a daughter of Joseph and Veronica Rocheck Coppolino.
Mary was a former member of Saint Procopius Roman Catholic Church, New Salem, and a present member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footedale, where she was active in the Christian Mothers, Christian Services, and the Golden Group. She also belonged to the St. Mary's Golden Group (Uniontown) and the Uniontown Catholic Daughters 505.
She loved to cook and was known for baking her biscotti.
Mary is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Coppolino of Herbert; nephew, Joseph Coppolino and his wife, Laurel of Venice, Fla.; great-nephew, Richard Joseph "R.J." Coppolino; and several cousins.
Mary's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 4, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Frances of Assisi Parish (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Marion Libres Pates as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Lafayette Memorial Park, Briar Hill.
Valet parking will be provided at the funeral home during visitation.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be followed.
The Christian Mothers will have a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.