High House, Smithfield
Mary Yemich Brnich, 82, of High House, Smithfield, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements will be announced by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 10:59 AM
