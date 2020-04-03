Dunbar
MaryAnn Franz, 85, of Dunbar "Juniata", passed Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born May 1, 1934, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Mae Rodeheaver Klippi.
She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Christopher Franz; loving mother of Monica (Samuel) Murphy of Upper Middletown; grandmother of Jennifer Hovanic (Bruce) Kern; great-grandmother of Gabriella, Logan and Juliana Kern; sister of Karen (Daniel) Vidonish of Lemont Furnace and George (Shirley) Klippi of Connellsville, and the late Edward and Samuel Klippi, Genevieve Ruse, Betty Shultz, Evelyn Van Sickle and Rosalie Papincak; She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
MaryAnn loved to read and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Due to the concern over the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Since there is no public visitation, expressions of sympathy and written tributes for the family are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
