Uniontown
Maryann M. Lucente Kopnisky, 68, of Uniontown, passed Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born December 20, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Sam and Florence Tardio Lucente.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Kopnisky.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters and brothers, Catherine (Frank “George”) Greenwood, Frank (Vicki) Lucente, Toni (Mike) Barry and Sam (Darla) Lucente, all of Uniontown; her nephew and nieces, Chris Lucente, Therese (Mike) Oscanyan, Jennifer (Lindsey) Taylor and MaryJo Matthews; her great-niece and nephew, Hanna and Will Lucente; and her pet dog, Frasier.
Maryann was a secretary for Fayette Furnace and enjoyed bowling at Mt. Vernon Bowl.
Services are private for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Fayette Friends of Animals in Uniontown, in her memory, at www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
