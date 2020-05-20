Perryopolis
MaryAnn Mehalov Stefancik, 82, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Born March 27, 1938, in Smock, she was a daughter of the late Andy and Mary Rancosky Mehalov.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 55 years, Mrs. Stefancik was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Uniontown. Mrs. Stefancik was retired from Centerville Clinic, where she worked in the medical records department. MaryAnn retired to help raise her granddaughters. She loved spending time with them and attending their sporting events.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul and Merritt Stefancik Jr. of Dawson, and Jason A. Stefancik of Perryopolis; two granddaughters, Makenna Stefancik and Maddie Stefancik; brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Barb Mehalov of Smock; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Frances and Tom Cicconi, Emery Stefancik, Tom and Jean Stefancik, Patty and Bill Filcheck, Dorothy Stefancik; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stefancik (April 4, 2010).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Relatives and friends will gather directly at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, for funeral services, with Pastor Jim Engel of St. Peter's Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will take place in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "yellow phase", attendance will be limited to 25 people at a given time. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks, social distancing and limiting visitation time to 5 minutes.
Condolences can be expressed at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
