Perryopolis
Matilda Joan Glozer Timko, a lifelong resident of Perryopolis, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, June 4, 2021, at the age of 93. Born May 24, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Glozer.
"Tillie", as she was known to everyone, was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Perryopolis and the Perryopolis Flower and Garden Club for many years. She loved to travel and belonged to the St. John's Golden Agers and Perryopolis Travel Clubs and rarely missed a trip. She loved to dance with her husband (especially polkas) and was an avid walker who could be spotted on any given day walking with her friends around Perryopolis well into her 80s.
Tillie is survived by her daughter, Monica Ann (James) Progar of Chartiers Township; grandchildren, Jaymes Peter (Emma) Progar of State College and Anna Kathryn (Eric) Granata of Pittsburgh; one great-grandson, August Jaymes Progar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Peter Timko; her parents, Joseph and Anna Baran Glozer; brothers, Joseph, John, Martin and Stephen Glozer; and sister, Anna Glozer Rush.
Honoring Tillie's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 102 Railroad Street, Perryopolis, with the Reverend Father Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Internment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Amedisys Hospice team and the Transitions Healthcare staff for the care and support they provided.
Donations in Tillie's memory may be made to the St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 102 Railroad Street, Perryopolis PA 15473, or The Amedisys Foundation (Hospice), 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington PA 15301.
