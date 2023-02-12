Gans
Matthew Allen "Matt" Tate, 52, of Gans, passed away, in his home, Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
He was born November 1, 1969, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bob and Nancy Tate; infant brother, Robert Tate, Jr.; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Surviving are his wife, Shelley Tanner Tate; daughter, Camryn Holly Tate; sisters, Twila Dennis (Darwin), Sherry Metz (Carl), Audrey Tate (Arnold) and Jenny Miller; stepchildren, Jillian Pastorius and Mason Pastorius; sisters-in-law, Kimberley Adams (Gordon Arnold) and Beth Guthrie (Kevin); brother-in-law, Mark Tanner; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, who all absolutely adored Uncle Matt, as well as many friends who will greatly miss him.
Matt was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division, serving in the Desert Storm Operation.
He worked as a truck driver, employed by Valley Bulk Transport.
Matt enjoyed life with the greatest sense of humor, nobody could make you laugh better than him. He took great pride in his home and loved to be there just doing projects. He loved his family fiercely.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 13, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Military Rites will be accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.