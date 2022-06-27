Grindstone
Matthew David Brezovsky, 38, of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022.
He was born June 27, 1983, in Monongahela, a son of Garry J. Brezovsky and Charlotte Ruth Mary Telega Gismondi Brezovsky St. John.
Matthew was a member of The California Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycling, fishing, and loved outdoor activities. He was a former member of The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.
Matthew was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School. He attended West Virginia University, Wilkes Community College in North Carolina, and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Geography, Parks and Recreational Management with a concentration in GIS and Emergency Management.
Matthew was employed in the gas and oil industry for many years in land management and land acquisition, and he was also establishing several of his own professional businesses.
Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Ruth Telega; paternal grandparents, John and Amelia Brezovsky, Jr.; his beloved brother, Justin Jon Thomas Brezovsky; uncle, William Pierce; and aunt, Barbara Marth.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Charlotte Ruth Mary Telega Gismondi Brezovsky St. John; his father, Garry J. Brezovsky; sister, Jennifer Rae Gismondi; niece and goddaughter, whom he greatly loved, Ava Marie Lois Brezovsky and her mother, Amanda Kretchmer Brezovsky. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, when a prayer service will be held, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a Holy Mass may be offered for Matthew at The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417; or a donation may be sent, in Matthew's name, to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
