Brownsville
Matthew Eric Ryan, 63, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, at his home with his beloved family at his side.
He was born on July 18, 1959, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William "Pants" and Marjorie Franks Ryan.
He was a member of Bridgeport Young Mens Club, Hiller Fire Hall, The Brownsville Eagles and West Brownsville American Legion.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Martin Ryan.
Matthew is survived by his beloved wife, Tammy L. Christner-Ryan; four nieces: Erika (Chris) Workman, Erin (Chris) Loar, Emily Fiesel and Haile Rao; three great-nieces: Ryan, Lindsey and Callie; two great-nephews, Carmine and Linkin; aunt, Connie McClelland; two step-children, Danielle (Curtis) Christner and Joshua (Sondra) Christner; five step-grandchildren: Mason, Sylvia, Alania, Parker and Flynn; his best friend, Tidbit; and his caregiver, Joanie Thomas.
A very special thank you to Matthew's hospice nurses for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Reverend Martin Wright officiating.
