Matthew James King II, 32, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, September 20, 2020. Matthew was born October 23, 1987, in Uniontown, to Monzella Walters King and Matthew J. King Sr.
Matthew was predeceased by his grandparents, Clarasteen and Cecil Walters; and aunt Sharon Lee.
Matthew is survived by his parents; two children, Gionna and Aniya King; fiance Jennifer Rebar; siblings Monique King, Ronald Tarpley Jr. and Bianca Tarpley; nephew/sons Mikhal King-Thomas and Jacquari Tarpley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and military family.
Matthew served in the Army for 13 years. He was an Iraqi War veteran and honorably discharged in June 2020. Matthew was one of a kind. He could light up an entire room as soon as he set foot in it.
Matthew will be remembered by his bright smile, his goofy personality, and his quirky dance moves.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where a visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26. MASKS are to be worn during visitation. Interment will commence at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
