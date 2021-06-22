Uniontown
Matthew Michael Marmol, 88, of Uniontown, passed Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born October 1, 1932, in Uniontown, a son of the late Michael M. and Anna Stanislaw Marmol.
Mike is survived by his brother, Frank (Dolores) Marmol of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew (Anna) and George (Daisy) Marmol; and sisters Anna (Sam) Pollak and Dorothy (Frank) Sefcheck.
Mike was a lifelong, faithful member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown. He was an avid Steeler, Pirate and Penguin fan and was a member of the Eagles Club and Hutchinson Sportsman's Club.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with a service by the Lazarus Ministry at 3 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 24, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
