Fairchance
Matthew Paul Lisauckis, 38, of Fairchance, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born October 7, 1984, in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norma and Leonard Henigin; and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Myrtle Lisauckis.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Cathy Henigin Lisauckis; his father, Frank Lisauckis and wife Becky; two brothers, David Lisauckis and wife Shannon, and Corey Lisauckis; one sister, Aleah Carbonara and husband Justin; eight children, Hunter, Levi, Matisin, Mylee, Weston, Natalie, Kinsley and Remington; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Dinner will be held privately at a later time.
Matthew's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
