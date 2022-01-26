Connellsville
Matthew S. Myers, 41, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, in his residence. Matt was born August 3, 1980, in Mount Pleasant, a son of Sandra J. Guth Myers of Connellsville and David W. Myers of Upper Middletown.
Matt was a devoted son, father, grandson and brother. He graduated from Connellsville High School Class of 1998 and enjoyed snowboarding as a youth. Matt previously worked as a chef with various restaurants in the New York and Pittsburgh areas.
Matt will be sadly missed by his loving family, his two daughters, Chloe and Sophia; his parents, mother Sandra J. Guth Myers of Connellsville, and father David W. (Kathleen) Myers of Upper Middletown; his brothers, Michael D. and Andrew W. Myers, both of Connellsville; his maternal grandfather, Franklin D. Guth of Vanderbilt; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Daley Myers of Markleysburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Lowther Guth March 3, 2013; and his paternal grandfather, Wayne R. Myers September 7, 1988.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson (www.fergusonfunerals.com). Private viewing and visitation was held at the convenience of the family.
Love Lasts Forever!
