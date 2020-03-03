Smithfield
Matthew Stanley Schafer, 60, passed away Saturday, February 28, 2020. He was born June 10, 1959, in Tempe, Ariz., a son of Dolores M. Finley (David) of Roswell, Ga., and the late Lewis L. Schafer of Uniontown.
Matt, like his father and grandfather before him, was a master carpenter and worked in the construction field his whole life. He was a strategic thinker with a knack for solving difficult problems. He was a voracious reader with an insatiable desire for learning, and he scanned the night skies frequently with his telescope. A gifted artist, Matt had a quirky sense of humor that was on display in the coloring and comic books that he created.
Matt was an avid hunter and he greatly enjoyed cooking for his friends and their hunting parties.
Matt’s family would like to especially thank Jeff and Holly Williams, Tom and Beatrice Rich, Gary Jordan and the rest of the crew at Tom Rich farms for their great kindness and love for Matt.
A memorial will take place this summer at the “Self Place” in Smoke Hole, W.Va. That spot became Matt’s happy place and we thank the Cowan family for providing Matt and his friends that special spot as their retreat.
Matt is also survived by his two sisters, Bonnie Schafer of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Tammy Pal and her husband, Tom Pal of Lopez Island, Wash.; and his two nephews, Caleb Pal of Lopez Island and Brian Pal of Bellevue, Wash.
Matt will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
