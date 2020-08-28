Smock
Matthew Thomas "Tom" Chernitsky, 78, of Smock, passed away at home, Sunday, August 23, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan November 13, 1941, a son of the late Matthew S. Chernitsky and Ruth Holyfield Chernitsky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Alinda B. Clark Chernitsky; and son, Lawrence L. Chernitsky.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of South Union High School and served with the United States Marines Corps.
He worked as a transportation supervisor in Santa Clara County, Calif. He was a member of AMVETS.
Left to cherish Tom's memory are his son, William "Bill" Wayne Chernitsky and fianc Brenda Crowe of Thornton, Colorado; daughter, Kimberly Taylor and son-in-law Jeff of Smock; brother, Lawrence R. Chernitsky and sister-in-law Shirley of Uniontown; sister, Anna Marie Trimbath and brother-in-law Pat of Dunbar; seven grandchildren, Adam Chernitsky, Emma Drozen, Sarah Whitehead and husband Seth, Daniel Drozen and wife Baili, Mary Taylor, Anna Taylor, Grace Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Bret Strom, Raylin Denmark, Preston Whitehead and Layla Chernitsky; also special nephew, Brian Bunch of Sacramento, Calif.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. In accordance with Tom's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and the funeral home Facebook page.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. September 19, at The American Legion, 508 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
