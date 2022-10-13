1907-1999
formerly of Perryopolis
Mattie Lee Ames Luce McCanne died Thursday, July 29, 1999 in Rancho Cordova, Calif. She was born October 12, 1907, in Washington, Ark.
Mattie Lee was a daughter of G. B. Ames (1861-1933) and Frances Cromer (1875-1926); and sister to Stella Cromer (1883-1968), Pearl Brown Perkins (1885-1954), Constance Eley Reaves Sanford (1896-1964), Guy Chetwood Ames (1897-1964), Violet Gaines (1900-1958), Walter Cromer Ames (1903-1979), and Ruth Bryant (1912-2003).
Mattie Lee grew up in Blevins, Ark., and graduated from the Arkansas Teachers College in 1929, the first woman in her family to go to college.
She met her husband, Paul Luce (1903-1970), on a bus tour for teachers in 1932, to attend the Los Angeles Olympic Games. They married the following year, honeymooned at the World's Fair in Chicago, and made their home in Paul's hometown of Perryopolis. Said one distant Luce cousin about Paul's unexpected bride: "Mattie Lee was from Arkansas! She might as well have been from China!"
Mattie Lee and Paul had two sons, Paul Donald "Don" Luce (1935-2017) and Lee Ames "Ames" Luce. Both boys adored their parents, and spent an idyllic childhood hunting with bow and arrow, fishing, and exploring the Pennsylvania countryside. Mattie Lee taught English and Paul taught science at the local junior high and high schools.
From 1956 to 1958, Paul and Mattie Lee moved to East Pakistan, where Paul built and equipped an agricultural workshop and Mattie Lee taught in the American School. From 1963 to 1965, they lived in Akure, Nigeria, where Paul was an advisor to the school of agriculture.
When Paul died in 1970, Mattie Lee moved back to Arkansas after a short stay in Brownsville, Texas.
She met her second husband, Wilson Parker "Mack" McCanne (1904-1986) in Hot Springs, Ark., and they enjoyed several happy years together.
Mattie Lee was proud of her education and teaching career, and she loved traveling. She explored the world with her first husband, Paul, always eager to broaden her horizons. She spent many happy vacations in Hawaii, Alaska, and California with family and friends. She also loved fine clothes and jewelry, and was always fashionably and beautifully dressed.
As her health began to fail, Mattie Lee moved to Rancho Cordova to be closer to her son, Don, who took loving care of her until her death in 1999. Her ashes were returned to Perryopolis, where she was interred in Mt. Washington Cemetery, next to her husband, Paul.
Mattie Lee is survived by her son, Ames and his wife, Connie, and daughter-in-law, Audrey Luce (Don's widow); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
