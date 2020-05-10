York Run
Maude Irene Gower, 96, of York Run, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born June 3, 1923, in Harnedsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry C. Early and Mae Roupe Early; husband, Thomas Gower; children, Charles "Chubb" Gower and Sandy Sholtis; sisters, Florence Barks and Wilma Hines; and brothers, Melvin Early, Edgar Early, Glenn Early and Harry D. Early.
Surviving are five grandchildren, Donna and Scott Lesko, Diana Gower, Thomas Gower, Frank and Michelle Sholtis and Sandy Scott; and seven great-grandchildren, Tyler and Holly Lesko, Jonathan and Evan Gower, Brian and Hayley Scott and Ava Sholtis.
Private family visitation and funeral service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
