Uniontown
Maudena Rose George, daughter of the late Maudena T. George and Cecelia Rokus George of Uniontown, passed on to her Lord peacefully, December 28, 2020, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitative Center at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas George; her sister, Elizabeth George Broda; and her niece, Natalie Ann Deal.
Maudena was part of the Lebanese community of St. George Maronite Catholic Church. She was a woman of God who loved the Lord and loved to sing and play piano. Her faith allowed her to uplift everyone she met. She was an RN, from Sharon General Hospital and studied ministry at the Greater Works Ministry in Monroeville. She shared her knowledge with many who wanted to learn more and for many years she enjoyed the love and companionship of her cat, Tiger.
Maudena is survived by her devoted son, Steven who has lovingly cared for her; her sisters, Victoria Risk (Allen), Sylvia Hart (Jack), Carol Ann; and brother, Mallard George; as well as many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her lovely smile and fun-loving heart! May she rest in peace in heaven and enjoy eternal life.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. All services will be private for the family.
