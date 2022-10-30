Winter Garden, Fla.
Maurice Leon Owens, 83, of Winter Garden, Fla. passed away October 20, 2022. A son of the late Roy and Jane Gildroy Owens.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years Della Rae Spear Owens.
"Marty" was self- employed and served in the U.S. Army in Alaska for 2 years.
Friends and Family will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday November 7 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday November 8, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, the time of the service with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.