Maurice M. Moon

Maurice M. "Little Red" Moon, 77, formerly of Vanderbilt and resident of Laurel, Maryland for 40 years, went home to be with his Lord December 22, 2020 at the University of Laurel Medical Center from complications of Covid-19, and transitioned to his heavenly home with his family by his side.
He was the son of Maurice "Big Red" and Sallie Moon. Maurice was born August 26, 1943, in Connellsville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Maurice accepted Christ at an early age.
He was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School class of 1961, where he excelled in track and field which he received a full scholarship to West Virginia University in Morgantown, majoring in Physical Education. Maurice not only helped to integrate West Virginia University, he was also known as "The Moon" and was an outstanding and record breaking track and field athlete. With many accomplishments during his college years, he set the record for the indoor high jump at 6'4" to win the championship for the school.
After college, Maurice started his career as a physical education teacher for the Washington D.C. Public School System for many years before moving to the Boys Scouts of America and the Washington Post. Over time, he re-entered teaching until his retirement and was beloved by his students, teachers and the community of Laurel as an election board volunteer.
He developed a deep passion for muscle cars in the late '60s and won many street races in the DMV. He went on to race in many places such as Budds Creek and Aquasco Speedway.
From his orange and black Z-28 to his Mustang GT, his cars have won him accolades and money which he reinvested into his vehicles. He never lost his passion for loud and fast cars even to this day. If Maurice smiled, you smiled.
He is survived by his loving life partner, Darlene R. Slaughter; and his three children, Myeta Moon of Springdale, Maryland, Marcus Moon (Caribbean) of Washington, D.C. and Christopher Slaughter of Laurel, Maryland. His grandchildren included Scottland, Malaya, Max and Mason. His siblings included Leslie A. Moon (Evelyn) of Camp Springs, Maryland and his sister, Natalie Coles (Walter) of Connellsville. Maurice also had a host of loving nephews, nieces and friends. We will miss him dearly.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the HOWELL FUNERAL HOME, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, Md 20794.
