Max Arthur Woodward, 76, of Washington. DC, formerly of Masontown, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born June 20, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Donald R. and Marie Tinti Woodward.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Woodward.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Donald Woodward, Jr. and wife, Diana; cousins, Donna Matoney and husband Bill, Maxine Blystone and usband Bruce, Marsha Henderson and husband Danny, Clara Andrews; aunt, Mary Ann Tinti; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his close friends, Catherine Hill, Tike Davies, Paul Newman, Kathy Kruse, Ann Solovia and Bill Wooby.
After graduating from Albert Gallatin High School in 1964, he worked as an FBI file clerk and served in the U.S. Army in Frankfurt, Germany, before settling in Washington, DC in 1967 after his discharge.
He was an usher at the National Theatre before the Kennedy Center. He traced his interest in the theater to his childhood fascination with “The Ed Sullivan Show” on television.
Max joined the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts staff as an usher when the performing arts center opened in 1971 and retired in 2016 as vice president of Theater Programming, overseeing touring Broadway productions and original shows. He slowly advanced through the accounting department to managing the Eisenhower Theater and eventually overseeing the Opera House, the Terrace Theater and the Concert Hall. Over the course of his 44-year career, he helped shape the identity of theater at the Center and left his mark through unforgettable events. His warmth, kindness, and humor touched the hearts of all who met him, and his intimate knowledge of his art form could impress even the most seasoned of theatergoers.
At the time of his retirement, Woodward had been the Kennedy Center’s vice president of Theater Programming since 2002, programming and producing the plays and musicals of its theater season. As a producer for Center Initiative, he produced such acclaimed programs and shows as “Sondheim Celebration”, “Tennessee Williams Explored”, “Mr. Roberts”, “Carnival!”, “Mame”, “August Wilson’s 20th Century”, “Ragtime”, “Terrence McNally Nights at the Opera”, “Follies” and the “Guardsman”.
The Kennedy Center productions of “Ragtime” and “Follies” made successful transfers to Broadway.
Prior to his role at retirement, Woodward served as the Center’s general manager of theater for 12 years, overseeing the daily operations of the Center’s seven theaters. He had previously served as house manager of the Center’s Eisenhower Theater for 17 years, and also served as the Company Manager for Kennedy Center productions such as “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda, “Medea” with Zoe Caldwell, “Make and Break” with Peter Faulk, and “Caine Mutiny” with Charlton Heston, among others.
When he retired, he told The Washington Post that he would most miss working on new theatrical ventures, including the 2002 Sondheim Celebration as well as revivals of Sondheim’s “Follies” (2011) and the Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty-Terrence McNally “Ragtime” (2009).
In those cases, he said, his work entailed “starting a show from absolute scratch. You pick a project, you get the rights, hire the designers, choreographers, and all of that, and put it into rehearsal. The first day of rehearsal is the most wonderful day. That’s the part I will miss the most”.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, October 29, in the Masontown Brethren Church, with Pastor Benji Zylka officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Masontown Brethren Church.
Interment in Masontown Cemetery, Masontown. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
