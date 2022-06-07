Smock, formerly of Smithfield
Max Francis Plichta III, 78, of Smock, formerly of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 7, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Max Francis Plichta II and the late Frances Josephine Dito Plichta.
Max proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Max is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jeannette Keith Plichta; children, Rebecca Taylor and husband Shawn of Uniontown, Yvonne Frances Everly at home, Juliann Sutton and husband Reuben of Smithfield, Monica Koldys and husband Edward of Smithfield; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Eden, Nathan, Benjamin, Seraphina; and great-granddaughter, Phoebe; siblings, William Frank Plichta, Carl Plichta and wife Charlotte, Grace of Uniontown; special family member, Ted Everly.
In honoring Max's wishes, a private family blessing service took place Monday, June 6, followed by interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, where full Military Rights and Honors were accorded by the General George C. Marshall Post 103 AMVETS of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.