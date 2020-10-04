formerly of Brownsville
Maxine Ann Momon, affectionately known as "Max", "Max-a-Do" and "Maxie" by friends and family, was born December 28, 1960, in Brownsville, to Edward K. and Gloria A. Momon.
Maxine attended the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church through her youth and young adult life, where she dedicated her life to Christ.
In her teen years, Maxine loved to play softball. Her dad coached a girls softball team and Maxie played third base. She and several friends were known as the "Classics"; they loved to play ball at "Alfred Raley's" ballfield and shared lasting memories.
Maxine spent her formative years in Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville Area High School in 1978. After graduation, she pursued her dream to be a nurse and attended Bergen Pines School of Nursing in N.J. Upon completing her studies, she returned home and worked for a brief period at the Brownsville General Hospital. Maxine also held various positions in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas.
Maxine loved music and dancing. Family and friends would always find her singing and dancing to her favorite R&B artist. She also loved all dogs and was fond of the name "Rocky".
On September 24, 2020, Maxine transitioned to her heavenly home after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her son, LeMar Edward Banks; parents, Edward Momon and Gloria Momon-Oliver; and brother, Brian Momon.
She leaves to mourn her daughter, Dr. Chavone D. Momon-Nelson (Chris); grandchildren, Camryn and Cade; brothers, Edward Momon Jr. and Jamie Oliver (Kim); sister, Maureen Henderson (John); sister/cousin, Deborah Neufville; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family celebrated the life of Maxine Ann Momon with a private burial October 3 at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, Md.
