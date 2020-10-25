Mt. Independence
Maxine Landman Thomas, 76, of Mt. Independence, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She was born May 17, 1944, in Connellsville, a daughter of Earl Landman and Helen Shreck Landman.
She worked as a meat packer at Pechin Market.
Surviving are children Clyde Jr. (Martha), Raymond (Paula), Carla (Paul) and Terry (Heather); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Wilber, Jean, Robert and Sandy.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Clyde Thomas; son Mike; granddaughters Angela and Christina; great-granddaughter Miah; brothers and sisters Delores, James, Roger, Illene and infant sister; and special friend Allen Hughes.
Friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery, Lemont Furnace.
