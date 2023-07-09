Uniontown
Maxine M. Thewes Maronde, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Beechwood Court. She was born July 9, 1930, in Wampum, a daughter of the late Max Thewes and Kathryn Cody Thewes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Phillip A. Maronde; and her son-in-law, Michael Gavala.
Maxine was a 1948 graduate of Wampum High School. She was a member of New Salem Presbyterian Church. Maxine helped with many aspects of the churches of which she was a member over the years, including as a librarian, teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school, leading Bible studies, and creating bulletin boards. She was a member of Presbyterian Women and presented many special church programs. She volunteered by playing the piano at both Center in The Woods Adult Day Care and Maplewood Adult Day Care and played during services for various area churches. She enjoyed reading the Bible and mystery novels. Church and family were her life.
Left to cherish Maxine’s memory are her daughters, Doris Gavala of Brownsville, and Elaine Paull of California; sons, Carl Maronde (Nancy) of McMurray, and Mark Maronde (Carrie) of Chardon, Ohio; sisters, Dolores DeCarpio of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Lorraine Leslie (Dale) of Wampum, and Denise Kingman of Wampum; brother, Renee Thewes (Kris) of Upland, Calif.; grandchildren, Anthony Spadaro (Sue Lengvarsky), Katrina Pickenpaugh (Jason), John Paull (Meghan), Scott Maronde (Melissa), Greg Maronde (Alyssa), Doug Maronde, Caila Maronde and Kyle Maronde; eight great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Tracey Brown (Dave); stepgrandchild, Heather Anderson (Lamarick); and two stepgreat- grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Friends and family will be notified.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Donations, in memory of Maxine, can be made to New Salem Presbyterian Church and notated to Feed the Flock.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
