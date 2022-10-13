Cardale
Megan Elizabeth Angelone, 42, of Cardale, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Megan was born on March 31, 1980, the daughter of William and Diane Smith Angelone.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret Elizabeth Orloski; and her brother, Michael Angelone.
Megan is survived by her mother of Isabella; two sons, Dante and Dominico Congelio, of Belle Vernon; brother, Matthew Angelone; nieces and nephews, Michael Angelone, Jr., Taylar Angelone and Maddison Angelone; aunts and uncles, Phillip and Lenora Angelone, Patricia Angelone, Cynthia Mullen and Lisa Orloski; and cousins, Monica Rugula, Marcy Angelo, Christina Mullen, Derek Collins and Cassandra Collins.
Megan was a kind and generous person. She was full of life and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
There will be a memorial dinner in memory of Megan at a later date.
